I’ve had insomnia for quite some time: Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn

Insomnia is a sleep disorder where a person finds it tough to fall asleep or remain asleep for a long period or get back to sleeping after waking up

Lindsey Vonn

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has revealed that she suffers from insomnia. Speaking on US TV show, TODAY, sleep-deprived Vonn said: “I’ve actually had insomnia for quite some time, and it started when I had my first big knee surgery. As an athlete, you know how important sleep is. I was lying in bed after surgery in a lot of pain and trying to sleep, and I couldn’t. The anxiety behind it just got me down this really bad path of repetitively not sleeping.”

Insomnia is a sleep disorder where a person finds it tough to fall asleep or remain asleep for a long period or get back to sleeping after waking up.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar shines in ‘orange’

“Insomnia is something so many people struggle with. For me, it was important to share this and help others in the process,” said Vonn, 37, the most decorated female skier of all time, having won three Olympic medals, including a gold in downhill skiing at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, and four World Cup overall championships.

She has also spoken about being a depressive state in the past as she struggled to recover from numerous injuries during her illustrious career.