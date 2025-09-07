Breaking News
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Over 36,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai till 6 am
Maharashtra Police bust Telangana mephedrone factory, 12 arrested, drugs seized
Mumbai: Major accident during Ganesh Visarjan due to electric wire in Sakinaka
Mumbai weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Palghar, heavy showers likely in city and Thane
Mumbai rains boost lake levels to 96.90 per cent across seven reservoirs
Mumbai: Major accident during Ganesh Visarjan due to electric wire in Sakinaka
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jannik Sinner relishing special US Open final with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner relishing 'special' US Open final with Carlos Alcaraz

Updated on: 07 September,2025 01:13 PM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"I feel like our rivalry started here playing an amazing match. We are two different players now, with different confidence too."

Jannik Sinner relishing 'special' US Open final with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their Men's Singles Semifinal match on Day Thirteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jannik Sinner relishing 'special' US Open final with Carlos Alcaraz
x
00:00

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner expects another 'special' occasion when he plays Carlos Alcaraz for the men's US Open title after the Italian reached his fifth successive Grand Slam final on Friday.

Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and is chasing a fifth career major after joining Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a season. "I think five straight Grand Slam finals, it's something great. The consistency and putting myself there in the later stages of the biggest tournaments we have, it's amazing," said Sinner. 

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner expects another 'special' occasion when he plays Carlos Alcaraz for the men's US Open title after the Italian reached his fifth successive Grand Slam final on Friday.

Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and is chasing a fifth career major after joining Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a season. "I think five straight Grand Slam finals, it's something great. The consistency and putting myself there in the later stages of the biggest tournaments we have, it's amazing," said Sinner. 



"I would have never thought that I would make this when I turned pro, and now I find myself here." His world number one ranking will be at stake on Sunday when he faces Alcaraz for the third consecutive Grand Slam final. Sinner, 24, captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this season but lost to the 22-year-old Alcaraz in an epic five-set battle at the French Open. 


"On court we like to see each other, you know, because it means that considering our ranking, it means that we are doing well in the tournament," said Sinner. They will meet at the US Open for the second time. Their first encounter in the 2022 quarter-finals was a seismic battle that has come to shape their rivalry. "Sunday is a very special day and an amazing final again," said Sinner. 

"I feel like our rivalry started here playing an amazing match. We are two different players now, with different confidence too." Three years ago it was Alcaraz who prevailed after a 5hr 15min marathon that finished just before 3:00am in New York, with the Spaniard going on to lift his maiden Grand Slam at that tournament. 

Sinner is looking to catch Alcaraz on Sunday by collecting his fifth major. Much of that success has been built on a the back of 27 straight Grand Slam match wins on hard courts. He is aiming to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open crown since Federer won the last of five consecutive titles in 2008. 

Canada's Auger-Aliassime was trying to reach his first Grand Slam final after making the last four for the first time since his run to the same stage in New York in 2021. "I don't have regrets. I played my way. I played my game. You know, you kind of live and die with your choices," said Auger-Aliassime.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

carlos alcaraz us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK