'Healthy' Jannik Sinner begins US Open defence with quick win

Sinner's preparations for the tournament suffered a setback last week when illness forced him to retire against Carlos Alcaraz in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final

Jannik Sinner of Italy returns against Vit Kopriva of Czechia during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day Three of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner allayed recent health concerns as he launched the defence of his US Open title Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win over Czech world number 89 Vit Kopriva. Top-ranked Sinner needed just an hour and 38 minutes to dispatch the 28-year-old Kopriva, who was appearing in the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Jannik Sinner allayed recent health concerns as he launched the defence of his US Open title Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win over Czech world number 89 Vit Kopriva. Top-ranked Sinner needed just an hour and 38 minutes to dispatch the 28-year-old Kopriva, who was appearing in the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Sinner's preparations for the tournament suffered a setback last week when illness forced him to retire against Carlos Alcaraz in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final. But in a dispiriting blow to his rivals the 24-year-old appeared to be fully recovered as he dismantled Kopriva in a clinical display featuring seven breaks of his opponent's serve. "I feel in a good shape physically. Has been some good practice days, especially last couple," said Sinner.

"I'm very happy that I'm healthy again," he added. "We did our best to be in the best possible shape here. I'm very happy about today's performance." The Italian is trying to become the first man to repeat as US Open champion since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004-2008. It is the longest run without a successful men's title defence of any Grand Slam tournament in the Open era.

"It feels great to be back here. Obviously it's a very special tournament," said Sinner, who has won his last 22 matches on hard courts at Grand Slams. "I have amazing memories (from last year). Every year is different. You come here starting this tournament hopefully in the best possible way, which I did."

Sinner next plays Alexei Popyrin for a place in the third round. Popyrin condemned Novak Djokovic to his earliest Grand Slam exit since 2017 last year in New York. Sinner has won two of this season's three Grand Slams, the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while also reaching the final of the French Open where he held three championship points before losing to Alcaraz in a fifth-set tie-break.

After starting his US Open campaign in convincing fashion, Sinner was in no mood to hang about as he plans another deep run in New York. "I did learn that I just come to work and then get out of here, you know, because it can be very long at times," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever