Tamil Nadu Dragons’ Jip Janssen

Listen to this article Janssen ’tricks as Dragons beat Gonasika 6-5 in thriller x 00:00

Jip Janssen slammed a hat-trick to steer Tamil Nadu Dragons to a tight 6-5 win over Team Gonasika in a high-scoring Hockey India League (HIL) clash here on Wednesday.

The result has taken the Dragons to the second spot with nine points in four matches.

Team Gonasika dominated found the opener in the fifth minute. Gonasika extended their lead as Araijeet struck again in the 10th minute.

The Dragons struck back in the final minute of the first quarter via a well-worked penalty corner.

