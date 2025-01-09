Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Janssen tricks as Dragons beat Gonasika 6 5 in thriller

Janssen ’tricks as Dragons beat Gonasika 6-5 in thriller

Updated on: 09 January,2025 06:48 AM IST  |  Rourkela
PTI |

Top

The result has taken the Dragons to the second spot with nine points in four matches.

Janssen ’tricks as Dragons beat Gonasika 6-5 in thriller

Tamil Nadu Dragons’ Jip Janssen

Listen to this article
Janssen ’tricks as Dragons beat Gonasika 6-5 in thriller
x
00:00

Jip Janssen slammed a hat-trick to steer Tamil Nadu Dragons to a tight 6-5 win over Team Gonasika in a high-scoring Hockey India League (HIL) clash here on Wednesday.


The result has taken the Dragons to the second spot with nine points in four matches. 


Team Gonasika dominated found the opener in the fifth minute. Gonasika extended their lead as Araijeet struck again in the 10th minute. 


The Dragons struck back in the final minute of the first quarter via a well-worked penalty corner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news hockey hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK