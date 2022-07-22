Breaking News
Javelin Throw: Rohit Yadav joins Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championships 2022 final

Updated on: 22 July,2022 10:25 AM IST  |  Oregon
He registered an 80.42m throw in the qualifying round. Before Neeraj and Rohit, Davinder Singh Kang was the only Indian male javelin thrower to qualify for a World Championships javelin final

Rohit Yadav competes in the men's javelin throw qualification during the World Athletics Championships. Pic/ AFP


Rohit Yadav produced a stunning show on Thursday to seal his spot in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Eugene. 

He registered an 80.42m throw in the qualifying round. Rohit Yadav finished sixth in his group and 11th overall to make the 12-man final field. 

He joined the reigning Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, in the final from Group B. Before Neeraj and Rohit, Davinder Singh Kang was the only Indian male javelin thrower to qualify for a World Championships javelin final.


Neeraj sealed his spot in the men's javelin throw final earlier on Thursday. Placed in Group A at Hayward Field, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist recorded a throw of 88.39m in his first attempt, breaching the qualifying mark of 83.50m.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for triple jump final

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada topped the table and the final list of qualifiers with an 89.91m throw, moving Neeraj Chopra to second on the overall leaderboard. Germany's Julian Weber (87.28m) also met the automatic qualification mark from Group B. Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (81.71m) made the final after placing ninth overall.

London 2012 gold medallist Keshorn Walcott had to face the biggest upset of the day. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete could only record an underwhelming 78.87m best throw to finish 16th and missed the cut.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

