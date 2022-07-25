Breaking News
Jehan Daruvala finishes second in French Formula 2 GP

Updated on: 25 July,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Le Castellet (France)
“It’s good to be back on the podium what happened in Silverstone and Austria. We were struggling with pace down the straights but had some good battles to finish second,” Jehan said

Jehan Daruvala


Indian racer Jehan Daruvala secured his sixth podium of the season, finishing second in the French round of the Formula 2 championship here. 

On Sunday, Jehan started the ‘feature race’ from 10th on the grid but fought his way up to the seventh spot before finishing second overall. It was his fifth second-place finish this season. The 23-year-old, who races for Italian team Prema, was robbed of a potential fourth F2 victory by a post-race penalty in the last round in Austria.

“It’s good to be back on the podium what happened in Silverstone and Austria. We were struggling with pace down the straights but had some good battles to finish second,” Jehan said.

“We still have some areas to work on and I’m confident we’ll come back stronger next weekend in Hungary,” he said.

