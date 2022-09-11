Joaquin bidding for a hat-trick in Yohan Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy

The Shazaan Shah-trained five-year-old who will be ridden by jockey S Zervan, however, will have to keep a close watch on Fast Rain (NS Parmar up) who has struck brilliant form, and the peripatetic Ashwa Bravo (A Sandesh up) who has travelled to five different Indian tracks since November last year
Representational image
Joaquin, who has won both his races this season, looks set to make a strong bid for a hat-trick on the Pune track in Sunday's feature event, the Yohan Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Gr 3). The Shazaan Shah-trained five-year-old who will be ridden by jockey S Zervan, however, will have to keep a close watch on Fast Rain (NS Parmar up) who has struck brilliant form, and the peripatetic Ashwa Bravo (A Sandesh up) who has travelled to five different Indian tracks since November last year.
First race at 1 pm.
Selections:
P Hadow Trophy - Div II (Class III; 1400m)
Son Of A Gun 1, Buckley 2, Superleggera 3.
Dr P K Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Thunberg 1, Hawk Of The Wind 2, Touch Of Fury 3.
Moosa M. Hoosein Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1600m)
She Is On Fire 1, Moment Of Madness 2, Campaign 3.
P Hadow Trophy - Div I (Class III; 1400m)
Pure 1, Alastair 2, Superlative 3.
Turf Authorities of India Trophy (Class II; 1600m)
Petronia 1, Alicia 2, Multistarrer 3.
Yohan Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1400m)
Joaquin 1, Ashwa Bravo 2, Fast Rain 3.
Amjad Khan Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Coeur De Lion 1, Magileto 2, Sim Sim 3.
Dr P K Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Montgomery 1, Wild Thing 2, Fancy Nancy 3.
French Racing on play.rwitc.com Plate (4y&o, Class V; 1400m)
Souza 1, Cold Pursuit 2, Sussing 3.
Also Read: Horse racing: Endeavour tipped for Fair Haven Trophy
Recommendations
Best bet: Thunberg (2-9)
Upsets: Pride's Angel (4-1), Agostino Carracci (7-11) & Perfect Win (8-5)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8,9
Jackpot pool: I - 2,3,4,5,6; II - 5,6,7,8,9
Treble pool: I - 3,4,5; II - 6,7,8; III - 7,8,9
Tanala pool: All races.