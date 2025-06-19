Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Joe Fernandis Memorial Union Bank Central Railway emerge champions

Joe Fernandis Memorial: Union Bank, Central Railway emerge champions

Updated on: 19 June,2025 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In the women’s final, former India striker and Olympian Vandana Katariya was on fire, scoring both goals for CR while Jiwan Koshori pulled one back for Union Bank

Joe Fernandis Memorial: Union Bank, Central Railway emerge champions

The Union Bank men’s team

Listen to this article
Joe Fernandis Memorial: Union Bank, Central Railway emerge champions
x
00:00

Union Bank (UBI) and Central Railway emerged as the men’s and women’s champions respectively of the Joe Fernandis memorial hockey tournament at Bandra recently. UBI routed Champions Training Centre (CTC) 5-0 in the men’s final, with Dhairyashil Jadhav and Tejas Chavan netting a brace each. Zameer Mohammed added the fifth goal for UBI.

Women’s champs Central RlyWomen’s champs Central Rly


In the women’s final, former India striker and Olympian Vandana Katariya was on fire, scoring both goals for CR while Jiwan Koshori pulled one back for Union Bank. 


Also, in the boys U-16 final, Don Bosco beat Republicans 2-1, while Mumbai Port Authority beat Mumbai Raje 2-0 in the veterans final and SAI Blue beat Warriors  3-0 in the women’s seniors final.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

hockey Mumbai sports sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK