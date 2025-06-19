In the women’s final, former India striker and Olympian Vandana Katariya was on fire, scoring both goals for CR while Jiwan Koshori pulled one back for Union Bank

The Union Bank men's team

Union Bank (UBI) and Central Railway emerged as the men’s and women’s champions respectively of the Joe Fernandis memorial hockey tournament at Bandra recently. UBI routed Champions Training Centre (CTC) 5-0 in the men’s final, with Dhairyashil Jadhav and Tejas Chavan netting a brace each. Zameer Mohammed added the fifth goal for UBI.

Women's champs Central Rly

In the women’s final, former India striker and Olympian Vandana Katariya was on fire, scoring both goals for CR while Jiwan Koshori pulled one back for Union Bank.

Also, in the boys U-16 final, Don Bosco beat Republicans 2-1, while Mumbai Port Authority beat Mumbai Raje 2-0 in the veterans final and SAI Blue beat Warriors 3-0 in the women’s seniors final.