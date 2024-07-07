In a video posted on social media accounts of WWE, John Cena announced his retirement from the in-ring competition. He will bid farewell to WWE in 2025

John Cena. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article John Cena announces he will retire from WWE in 2025 x 00:00

John Cena will soon bring the curtain down on his legendary WWE career.

In a video posted on social media accounts of WWE, John Cena announced his retirement from the in-ring competition. He will bid farewell to WWE in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Cena goes in-depth about what 2025 will look like for the Greatest of All Time in WWE. pic.twitter.com/dAEnEYyAEP — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

Cena announced a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada.

"Tonight, I am officially announcing my retirement from the WWE," he said in the clip.

This announcement has left his fans saddened.

"Will miss you champ," a social media user commented.

"Would be difficult to watch WWE without Cena," another fan wrote.

Later in his speech, Cena revealed he plans to stay on to take part in Monday Night Raw as it makes the unprecedented move to Netflix in January 2025, as per Deadline.

"This farewell, it does not end tonight," he said. "It is filled with opportunity. Everybody, Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I've never been a part of Raw on Netflix, that is history. That is a first, and I will be there.

"And along with that history making first, we are going to build so many unforgettable lasts. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in," added Cena.

Cena signed with the WWE in 2001, cutting back to part-time in 2018 as he has continued to grow his acting career.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever