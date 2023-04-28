In the men’s section Khalin Joshi completed a wire-to-wire to win with a final round of 4-under 68 that gave him a total of 13-under 203 for 54 holes

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Joshi, Chawrasia, Avani, Pranavi qualify for Asiad x 00:00

Bangalore duo Pranavi Urs and amateur Avani Prashanth tied for the first place at 10-under 206 and will join Aditi Ashok in the Indian women’s team for the Asian Games in China in September this year.

In the men’s section Khalin Joshi completed a wire-to-wire to win with a final round of 4-under 68 that gave him a total of 13-under 203 for 54 holes.

Also Read: LIV Golf rebel Koepka grabs three-stroke lead

SSP Chawrasia who played at the 2016 Olympics also shot 68 and totalled 11-under 205 for the second place.

Joshi and Chawrasia will join Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma in the men’s team.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever