Joshi, Chawrasia, Avani, Pranavi qualify for Asiad

28 April,2023
In the men’s section Khalin Joshi completed a wire-to-wire to win with a final round of 4-under 68 that gave him a total of 13-under 203 for 54 holes

Bangalore duo Pranavi Urs and amateur Avani Prashanth tied for the first place at 10-under 206 and will join Aditi Ashok in the Indian women’s team for the Asian Games in China in September this year.


In the men’s section Khalin Joshi completed a wire-to-wire to win with a final round of 4-under 68 that gave him a total of 13-under 203 for 54 holes.



Also Read: LIV Golf rebel Koepka grabs three-stroke lead


SSP Chawrasia who played at the 2016 Olympics also shot 68 and totalled 11-under 205 for the second place.

Joshi and Chawrasia will join Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma in the men’s team.

