Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > LIV Golf rebel Koepka grabs three stroke lead

LIV Golf rebel Koepka grabs three-stroke lead

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:17 AM IST  |  Augusta (USA)
AFP |

Top

Koepka had opened with a seven-under par 65, his best of 25 career rounds at Augusta National, to share the 18-hole lead with Spain’s Jon Rahm and Norway’s Viktor Hovland

LIV Golf rebel Koepka grabs three-stroke lead

Brooks Koepka


Four-time major winner and LIV Golf rebel Brooks Koepka made an eagle and a birdie in an early charge to grab a three-stroke lead at the turn in Friday’s second round of the 87th Masters.


Koepka had opened with a seven-under par 65, his best of 25 career rounds at Augusta National, to share the 18-hole lead with Spain’s Jon Rahm and Norway’s Viktor Hovland. 



Also Read: Paige Spiranac weary of playing golf with male celebs over 'disgusting sexual' rumors


On Friday, Koepka made a nine-foot birdie putt at the par-5 second to grab the solo lead, then curled in a tricky 10-foot par putt at the third after chipping his approach over the green. The American,32, a Masters runner-up behind Tiger Woods in 2009, rolled in a 13-foot eagle putt at the par-5 eighth to reach 10-under for a three-stroke edge.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

golf sports Sports Update sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK