Jr Chess Grand Prix: Top seed Guru, Darsh set for title clash

Updated on: 26 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Seizing the advantage early on, Guru capitalised on his opponent’s inaccuracies, leading to a decisive victory in a mere 17 moves. 

Guru Prakash (left) & Darsh Shetty

Top seed Guru Prakash and second seed Darsh Shetty secured pivotal victories in the penultimate round to set up a title in the final round of the 360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix Chess Series at the Russian Centre in Mumbai.


In the confrontation between the overnight leaders, Guru, taking on the black pieces, strategically employed the dynamic Sicilian Defense against Prathamesh’s king-pawn opening. Seizing the advantage early on, Guru capitalised on his opponent’s inaccuracies, leading to a decisive victory in a mere 17 moves. 


A comparable mistake unfolded in the second board encounter between Darsh and Kush Agarwal, as the latter conceded a potent outpost to Darsh’s knight. This error proved costly, leading to Kush’s defeat in just 23 moves. In pursuit of the leaders are three formidable contenders, Atharv Soni, Kshaunish Jaiswal, and Ishaan Tendolkar.

