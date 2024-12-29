Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Juliette faces an interesting rival in Zuccaro

Updated on: 29 December,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

In the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr 3), Sunday's feature event, Juliette will be facing almost the same rivals she has repeatedly vanquished--except the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old Zuccaro

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
00:00

The eight-year-old wonder mare Juliette trained by Karthik G, winner of 19 races from 27 starts, will be looking for the tenth straight victory of her illustrious career at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday. In the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr 3), Sunday's feature event, Juliette will be facing almost the same rivals she has repeatedly vanquished--except the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old Zuccaro, whose form has continuously been on the upgrade since the time he won his maiden race at Pune more than four months ago, and will be looking for his fifth straight win. Juliette (CS Jodha up), who has so far effortlessly gained all her victories, will certainly need to be at her best to contain Zuccaro (P Trevor up). 


First race at 2 pm.


Selections:


Jayant M Shah & Champak M Shah Gold Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

(About) 1400

Bashir 1, Chagall 2, Spanish Eyes 3,

 PR Mehta Salver (Class II; 2400m)
 Dream Alliance 1, Arkadian 2, Exuma 3.

 Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)
 Tiepolo 1, Gordon 2, Endurance 3.

 Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million (For 2y, Maidens; 1400m)
 Superstar 1, Bezazel 2, Bezalel 3.

Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1800m)
 Juliette 1, Zuccaro 2, Geographique 3.

 Kheem Singh Salver (For 3y, Maidens, Class IV; 1200m)
 Wind Dancer 1, Afreen 2, Cinderella's Dream 3.

 Tasawwur Plate (For 5y&o, Class V; 1000m)
 Mirae 1, Divine Intuition 2, Fidato 3.

Best bet: None

Upsets: Diego Garcia (4-3), Ocean (6-9) & Lion King (7-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

