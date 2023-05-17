Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jyothi fails to replicate heroics from Stage 1 slips to 6th at World Cup Stage 2

Jyothi fails to replicate heroics from Stage 1, slips to 6th at World Cup Stage 2

Updated on: 17 May,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Shanghai
PTI |

Top

Fresh from her record-equalling 713 points in the World Cup Stage 1, Jyothi managed 693 points to finish outside Top 5 in the women’s compound qualifiers

Jyothi fails to replicate heroics from Stage 1, slips to 6th at World Cup Stage 2

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Jyothi fails to replicate heroics from Stage 1, slips to 6th at World Cup Stage 2
x
00:00

Premier Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who shot a world record-equalling qualifying score last month in Antalya, failed to replicate her success and slumped to sixth place in the standings of the World Cup Stage 2, on Tuesday.


Also Read: Jyothi clinches second gold, bags individual compound event after mixed team title



Fresh from her record-equalling 713 points in the World Cup Stage 1, Jyothi managed 693 points to finish outside Top 5 in the women’s compound qualifiers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK