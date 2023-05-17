Jyothi fails to replicate heroics from Stage 1, slips to 6th at World Cup Stage 2

Fresh from her record-equalling 713 points in the World Cup Stage 1, Jyothi managed 693 points to finish outside Top 5 in the women’s compound qualifiers

Premier Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who shot a world record-equalling qualifying score last month in Antalya, failed to replicate her success and slumped to sixth place in the standings of the World Cup Stage 2, on Tuesday.

Fresh from her record-equalling 713 points in the World Cup Stage 1, Jyothi managed 693 points to finish outside Top 5 in the women’s compound qualifiers.

