Kapila-Arjun, Satwik-Chirag in quarters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty at Tokyo yesterday; (right) MR Arjun (left) and Dhruv Kapila. Pics/AP; PTI

The two Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun moved into the quarter-finals at the World Championships here on Thursday.

Satwik and Chirag breezed past the Danish pair of Jeppa Bay and Lasse Molhede 21-12, 21-10 in 35 minutes.

On the other hand, the unseeded Indian duo of Arjun and Kapil had to toil hard for 58 minutes as they came from behind to win the Round of 16 clash against Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore 18-21, 21-15, 21-16.

The two have enjoyed a good run in the tournament. They had upstaged eighth seeds and last edition’s bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17, 21-16 in their second round match.

