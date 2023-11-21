Goalkeeper Savita aims for 3rd successive FIH Award

Savita, had won the FIH Awards in 2021 and 2022, added that her achievement is an outcome of teamwork

Savita

Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita after being nominated for the third consecutive time in the Goalkeeper of the Year category at FIH Hockey Stars Awards said never thought I would win this award twice in a row, now nominated again.

Savita, had won the FIH Awards in 2021 and 2022, added that her achievement is an outcome of teamwork. “I never thought I would win this award for two straight years, and get nominated yet again. I feel really great, and it’s a proud moment for me, my family and my teammates as well. When I started playing, I never thought I would come this far, and it is all due to the support of my family and my teammates,” she added.