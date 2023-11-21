Breaking News
Goalkeeper Savita aims for 3rd successive FIH Award

Updated on: 21 November,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

Savita, had won the FIH Awards in 2021 and 2022, added that her achievement is an outcome of teamwork

Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita after being nominated for the third consecutive time in the Goalkeeper of the Year category at FIH Hockey Stars Awards said never thought I would win this award twice in a row, now nominated again.


Also Read: Feels great qualifying for FIH Pro-League: India captain Savita Punia


Savita, had won the FIH Awards in 2021 and 2022, added that her achievement is an outcome of teamwork. “I never thought I would win this award for two straight years, and get nominated yet again. I feel really great, and it’s a proud moment for me, my family and my teammates as well. When I started playing, I never thought I would come this far, and it is all due to the support of my family and my teammates,” she added.


