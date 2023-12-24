Khiladis ready for Yoddhas challenge

Mumbai skipper Aniket Bhagwan Pote confident his team can defeat opponents in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 opener today

Ultimate Kho Kho team Mumbai Khiladis captain Aniket Bhagwan Pote. PIC/Mumbai Khiladis

Ultimate Kho Kho's Mumbai Khiladis skipper Aniket Bhagwan Pote, 27, wants to strike a balance between his own performance and making sure the team are able to do better than the last season, where they finished fifth. On Sunday, Mumbai Khiladis face Telugu Yoddhas in their Season Two opener at Bhubaneswar.

“It is not easy to be captain of the team. Though I may be the youngest captain among all other teams, I want to make sure that I do not compromise on my own performance. I want my team to do well and take each match as it comes. At the same time, my aim is to first qualify to be in the Top 4 teams and then make it to the semi-finals. In order to achieve that, we need to treat each match as the final,” Pote told www.mid-day.com.

Talking about their opening game against Telugu Yodhas, the Bandra lad said: “All teams have balanced sides with a good mix of seniors and juniors. A few of them will be playing the league for the first time. We have trained well together during the camp in Bhubaneswar since December 9. We will go all out and ensure we emerge winners.”

Interestingly, Pote is a huge fan of former India cricket captain MS Dhoni and harboured dreams of becoming a cricketer. “If not for my financial condition, I would surely have become a cricketer. There were U-12 selections at the MIG Cricket Club a couple of years ago and I was selected. I could not continue cricket training due to financial constraints at home,” he said. When asked if he is a cool captain like Dhoni, Pote replied: “Dhoni is undoubtedly the original captain cool. I am exactly the opposite. I am more aggressive — like [Virat] Kohli.”

Meanwhile, Pote, a third year BA student of Dr Bapuji Salunkhe College in Sangli, stressed on the importance of education: “I was never a good student. I was very good at sports from a young age. I made the mistake of not completing my education while I was playing. I am 27 today and in my third year of college. Better late than never… I would want to complete my studies as that helps in one’s overall development.”