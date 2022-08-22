Ultimate Kho Kho champ Aniket Pote misses late dad who wished to see him play on TV

Aniket Pote is currently one of the best players in the going Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), with three individual awards in his first three matches

Aniket Pote of Gujarat Giants (in pink) evades a tackle during the Ultimate Kho Kho match against Odisha Juggernauts in Pune recently

Aniket Pote is currently one of the best players in the going Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), with three individual awards (Defender of the Match v Mumbai Khiladis, Ultimate Kho of the Match v Mumbai Khiladis and Ultimate Kho of the Match v Odisha Juggernauts) in his first three matches for Gujarat Giants so far.

Unfortunately, one of his biggest admirers, his father, Bhagwan, is not around to see his son's heroics each night on TV.

"My father passed away on May 3, just around three months before UKK [August 14 to September 4]. He succumbed to throat cancer after a two-year battle. He was a big fan of my game and always wished that one day he could watch me play on TV. I feel terrible that he ultimately couldn't, but I'm sure he will be smiling down upon me from the Heavens," Pote, who plays at the club level for Mahatma Gandhi Sports Academy in Bandra East, tells mid-day.

Also See: Manchester United vs Liverpool: Top 10 Fantasy Premier League picks

The father and son shared a hot and cold relationship. "My father was a BEST bus driver. He had a severe drinking problem. We fought over it a lot, but he never gave up his alcohol. Having said that, he was always the first to look out for my name in the newspapers after a major kho kho competition. He would cut out those newspaper clippings and show it to his friends.



Aniket Pote with his parents, late father Bhagwan and mother Chhaya

I remember once when I was returning after winning a kho kho series in London, he organised a huge victory rally for me near our home and promised me that he would not drink as he wanted to celebrate my success sober. He kept that promise. That's how much he loved my kho kho," added Pote, who hails from a very humble background and is hoping that UKK can turn around his family's fortunes.

Play Quiz: Manchester United vs Liverpool Quiz

"We had to spend a lot of money on my father's treatment. We also have a house rent to pay. So, almost all our savings have been wiped out. But UKK couldn't have come at a better time. Though I did not get a favourable draft this time—I got into the 'D' category—I'm sure if I do well this season and UKK is a success with the TV audience and fans, I will make it to the 'A' category [player salary is Rs 5 lakh] next year. I want to ensure that my mother [Chhaya] has a comfortable life. I'm sure my father will also have expected that from me," he signed off.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal