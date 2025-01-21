Kiaan rallies to win

With the top seeds having a bye in the opening round, most of the other matches were straight game affairs

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

In the only match that went the distance, Kiaan Shahapurkar rallied after dropping the first game to get the better of Vihaan Pradhan 14-16, 15-9, 15-10 in a first round match of the Boys U-13 singles in the Yonex Sunrise Gautam Thakkar Memorial Maharashtra State Junior Badminton Championships, hosted by Bombay Gymkhana at their courts on Tuesday.

With the top seeds having a bye in the opening round, most of the other matches were straight game affairs, with Yash Patil struggling a bit to get the better of Aryan Phagwani 15-11, 15-13 and Yadnyesh Warghade edging out Jaiditya Mehta 15-12, 15-11 in the Boys U-15 singles.

Results:

Boys U-15: Ishan Deshmukh bt Mayank Mahanavar 15-6,15-9; Rishikesh Jayasimha bt Vivaan Singh 15-10, 15-11; Yash Patil bt Aryan Phagwani 15-11,15-13; Kiaan Shah bt Daiwik Mehta 15-5,15-7; Hrehaan Shah bt Hrigved Desai 15-2,15-8;Yadnyesh Warghade bt Jaiditya Mehta 15-12,15-11; Hridaan Hegde bt Nishant Minda 15-6,15-7.

Boys U-13: Adhvik Verma bt Avyan Sawant 15-11,15-8; Reyansh Bhalekar bt Raghav Somani 15-2,15-2; Kiaan Shahapurkar bt Vihaan Pradhan 14-16,15-9,15-10; Sahib Singh Panesar bt Vivaan Bhanushali 15-10,15-9; Vrugved Pawar bt Narios Poonawala 15-8,15-8.