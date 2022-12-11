Breaking News
King's Ransom, Dangerous to renew battle in 1000 Guineas

Updated on: 11 December,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The two fillies have finished 1-2 in two of the three encounters they have had, taking turns to beat the other narrowly, the last occasion being the Pune Derby when King's Ransom finished on powerfully to score a half-length victory over Dangerous

Photo for representational purpose. Picture Courtesy/iStock


There are eight fillies in the fray for the first Classic of the Mumbai racing season 2022-23, the Betway Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr 1), which is slated as the feature event of Sunday's bumper ten-race card, but all eyes will be on the Pesi Shroff-trained King's Ransom (PS Chouhan up)  and Adhirajsingh-trained Dangerous (CS odha up).


The two fillies have finished 1-2 in two of the three encounters they have had, taking turns to beat the other narrowly, the last occasion being the Pune Derby when King's Ransom finished on powerfully to score a half-length victory over Dangerous. Over the mile trip of the 1000 Guineas, the duel will be more interesting and thrilling--to me it looks like a toss of the coin.



First race at 12.30 pm.


Also Read: Zuccarelli for A C Ardeshir Trophy

Selections:

Sport Ex Consultancy Trophy - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Toussaint 1, Jet Typhoon 2, Truth And Dare 3.

R J Kolah Trophy (Class I; 2000m)
Northern Lights 1, Caprisca 2, Chopin 3.

Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy - Div I (For 2y, maidens; 1200m)
Lazarus 1, Waikiki 2, Alexandros 3.

K M Munshi Trophy (Class II; 1200m)
Gazino 1, Mozelle 2, Menilly 3.

M N Nazir Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Coeur De Lion 1, Aah Bella 2, Zarak 3.

Mahalakshmi Sprint Million (For 3y&o; 1200m)
Iron Age 1, Leopard Rock 2, Market King 3.

Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy - Div II (For 2y, maidens; 1200m)
Eaton Square 1, Irish Square 2, Nirvana 3.

Betway Indian 1000 Guineas - Gr 1 (For 3y, Indian fillies; 1600m)
King's Ransom 1, Dangerous 2, Kariena 3.

Sport Ex Consultancy Trophy - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Midas Touch 1, Daulat Mai 2, Esfir 3.

Secret Star Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Tomorrow's Dreams 1, Dilbar 2, Stars For You 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Coeur De Lion (5-1)
Upsets: Charming Star (1-7), Mi Arion (3-4) & Red Riot (9-8)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 5,6,7,8,9,10
Jackpot pool: I - 3,4,5,6,7; II - 6,7,8,9,10
Treble pool: I - 4,5,6; II - 7,8,9; III - 8,9,10
Tanala pool: All races.

