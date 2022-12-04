Zuccarelli for A C Ardeshir Trophy

Zuccarelli is unlikely to show any mercy to his three older rivals who may be left fighting for the place slot

Representational image

It looks like the Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli (P Trevor up) will have to complete a mere formality by running in and winning the grade 3, A C Ardeshir Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Zuccarelli is unlikely to show any mercy to his three older rivals who may be left fighting for the place slot.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

A Hoyt Plate (For 6y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Sandman 1, Speculator 2, Periwinkle 3.

Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy - Div I (Class III; 1200m)

Ahead Of My Time 1, Superlative 2, Spring Grove 3.

Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (Class II; 1800m)

Presidential 1, Great Guns 2, Exemplify 3.

Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy - Div II (Class III; 1200m)

Lord And Master 1, Magileto 2, Desert Fire 3.

Director General Of Police Trophy (Class IV; 1800m)

Dragonlord 1, My Treasure 2, Kirkiness 3.

A C Ardeshir Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1600m)

Zuccarelli 1, Northern Lights 2.

Ibrahim A Rahimtoola Trophy (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Silver Bells 1, Fortune Teller 2, Indian Crown 3.

V R Menon Plate (For 4y&o, claas V; 1000m)

Champers On Ice 1, Spirit Bay 2, Sonisha 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Zuccarelli (6-1)

Upsets: Jetfire (1-2), Phenom (5-5) & Chieftain (7-4)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

Also Read: Mojito for A Campbell Trophy

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal