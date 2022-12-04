×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Zuccarelli for A C Ardeshir Trophy

Zuccarelli for A C Ardeshir Trophy

Updated on: 04 December,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Zuccarelli is unlikely to show any mercy to his three older rivals who may be left fighting for the place slot

Zuccarelli for A C Ardeshir Trophy

Representational image


It looks like the Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli (P Trevor up) will have to complete a mere formality by running in and winning the grade 3, A C Ardeshir Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Zuccarelli is unlikely to show any mercy to his three older rivals who may be left fighting for the place slot.


First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:



A Hoyt Plate (For 6y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Sandman 1, Speculator 2, Periwinkle 3.


Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy - Div I (Class III; 1200m)
Ahead Of My Time 1, Superlative 2, Spring Grove 3.

Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (Class II; 1800m)
Presidential 1, Great Guns 2, Exemplify 3.

Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy - Div II (Class III; 1200m)
Lord And Master 1, Magileto 2, Desert Fire 3.

Director General Of Police Trophy (Class IV; 1800m)
Dragonlord 1, My Treasure 2, Kirkiness 3.

A C Ardeshir Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y&o; 1600m)
Zuccarelli 1, Northern Lights 2.

Ibrahim A Rahimtoola Trophy (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)
Silver Bells 1, Fortune Teller 2, Indian Crown 3.

V R Menon Plate (For 4y&o, claas V; 1000m)
Champers On Ice 1, Spirit Bay 2, Sonisha 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Zuccarelli (6-1)
Upsets: Jetfire (1-2), Phenom (5-5) & Chieftain (7-4)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.

Also Read: Mojito for A Campbell Trophy

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Mahalaxmi racetrack sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK