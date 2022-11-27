Mojito for A Campbell Trophy

Though there are half a dozen more horses in the fray, in all likelihood this will turn out to be a straight duel between MK Jadhav-trained Mojito and Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural. Thanks to a recent winning run at Pune, Mojito may have an upper hand at the all-important end
Representational image. Pic/iStock
MK Jadhav-trained Mojito and Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural, both 3y old classics hopefuls, who have crossed swords at Bangalore earlier, will renew their battle in the A Campbell Trophy, slated as the feature event of Sunday afternoon at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Though there are half a dozen more horses in the fray, in all likelihood this will turn out to be a straight duel between the two. Thanks to a recent winning run at Pune, Mojito may have an upper hand at the all-important end.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Captain G. Hall Trophy (For 3y, maidens, IV; 1200m)
Nostalgic 1, Goldiva 2, Golden Lioness 3.
D W Reid Plate (Class IV; 1000m)
Dragoness 1, Hela 2, Phanta 3.
G A Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Lord Fenicia 1, Kings Best 2, Outlander 3.
A Campbell Trophy (Class II; 1400m)
Mojito 1, Supernatural 2, Pride's Angel 3.
Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million (For 2y, maidens; 1000m)
New Dimension 1, Miranda 2, Portofino Bay 3.
Bejan Bharucha Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)
Eleos 1, Mount Sinai 2, Mysterious Girl 3.
M D Petit Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)
Victoria Peak 1, Periwinkle 2, Hilad 3.
Also Read: S Saqlain's sensational success
Recommendations
Day's best: None
Upsets: House Of Lords & Tyrone Black (3-1)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races