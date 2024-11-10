Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Korea Masters George Bows out in semis

Korea Masters: George Bows out in semis

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Iksan City (Korea)
PTI |

Top

The 24-year-old, ranked 41st in the world, went down 12-21, 20-22 to the top-seeded and World No. 5 Vitidsarn in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event

Korea Masters: George Bows out in semis

Kiran George. File pic

Listen to this article
Korea Masters: George Bows out in semis
x
00:00

Indian shuttler Kiran George’s impressive run at the Korea Masters came to an end with a semi-final loss to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men’s singles competition here on Saturday.


The 24-year-old, ranked 41st in the world, went down 12-21, 20-22 to the top-seeded and World No. 5 Vitidsarn in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK