Korea Masters: George Bows out in semis

Kiran George. File pic

Indian shuttler Kiran George’s impressive run at the Korea Masters came to an end with a semi-final loss to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men’s singles competition here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, ranked 41st in the world, went down 12-21, 20-22 to the top-seeded and World No. 5 Vitidsarn in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

