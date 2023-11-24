Former world champion Kothari defeated Mohammad Mubeen of Sri Lanka 3-0, Akhilesh Mohan of France 3-0 and teammate Brijesh Damani by identical margin in his group matches

Sourav Kothari and Pankaj Advani

Listen to this article Kothari, Advani qualify for semi-finals x 00:00

An unbeaten Sourav Kothari didn’t lose a single game in his group matches to qualify as the top seed for the semi-final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (point-format) here on Thursday.

Also Read: 'That day did not belong to us': Mohammed Shami on India's Motera heartbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Former world champion Kothari defeated Mohammad Mubeen of Sri Lanka 3-0, Akhilesh Mohan of France 3-0 and teammate Brijesh Damani by identical margin in his group matches.

Fresh from bagging his 26th world title, Pankaj Advani qualified as the second seed. Pankaj too won all his group matches, but Kothari’s better frame average in the group stages earned him the top billing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever