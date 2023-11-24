Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Kothari Advani qualify for semi finals

Kothari, Advani qualify for semi-finals

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Doha
PTI |

Top

Former world champion Kothari defeated Mohammad Mubeen of Sri Lanka 3-0, Akhilesh Mohan of France 3-0 and teammate Brijesh Damani by identical margin in his group matches

Kothari, Advani qualify for semi-finals

Sourav Kothari and Pankaj Advani

Listen to this article
Kothari, Advani qualify for semi-finals
x
00:00

An unbeaten Sourav Kothari didn’t lose a single game in his group matches to qualify as the top seed for the semi-final of the IBSF World Billiards Championship (point-format) here on Thursday.


Also Read: 'That day did not belong to us': Mohammed Shami on India's Motera heartbreak


Former world champion Kothari defeated Mohammad Mubeen of Sri Lanka 3-0, Akhilesh Mohan of France 3-0 and teammate Brijesh Damani by identical margin in his group matches. 


Fresh from bagging his 26th world title, Pankaj Advani qualified as the second seed.  Pankaj too won all his group matches, but Kothari’s better frame average in the group stages earned him the top billing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pankaj Advani sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK