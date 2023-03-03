LA County to pay Vanessa Rs 239cr over Kobe Bryant’s crash photos

Los Angeles: Los Angeles County has agreed to pay the widow of Kobe Bryant nearly USD29 million (approx Rs 239 cr) after first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA superstar

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay the widow of Kobe Bryant nearly USD29 million (approx Rs 239 cr) after first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA superstar.

Bryant, the couple’s teenage daughter Gianna, and seven others died when their chopper smashed into a hillside near Los Angles in January 2020.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who rushed to the scene snapped pictures of the carnage, including the mangled remains of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa sued for emotional damages over the pictures, which she feared would one day surface on the internet. Los Angeles County has now agreed to pay USD28.85 million to settle all crash-related litigation.

