Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > LA County to pay Vanessa Rs 239cr over Kobe Bryants crash photos

LA County to pay Vanessa Rs 239cr over Kobe Bryant’s crash photos

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:51 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

Top

Los Angeles: Los Angeles County has agreed to pay the widow of Kobe Bryant nearly USD29 million (approx Rs 239 cr) after first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA superstar

LA County to pay Vanessa Rs 239cr over Kobe Bryant’s crash photos

Vanessa


Los Angeles County has agreed to pay the widow of Kobe Bryant nearly USD29 million (approx Rs 239 cr) after first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA superstar.


Bryant, the couple’s teenage daughter Gianna, and seven others died when their chopper smashed into a hillside near Los Angles in January 2020. 



Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who rushed to the scene snapped pictures of the carnage, including the mangled remains of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter. 


Also read: Vanessa honours late husband Kobe Bryant in heartwarming Valentine's Day tribute

Bryant’s widow Vanessa sued for emotional damages over the pictures, which she feared would one day surface on the internet.  Los Angeles County has now agreed to pay USD28.85 million to settle all crash-related litigation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kobe bryant basketball Sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK