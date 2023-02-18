Breaking News
Vanessa honours late husband Kobe Bryant in heartwarming Valentine's Day tribute

Updated on: 18 February,2023 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Basketball great Kobe passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with their daughter Gigi, 13. Last year, Vanessa, who also has Natalia, 20, Bianka, six, and Capri, three, with the NBA star, has remained single since his tragic death.

Vanessa Bryant with late husband Kobe


Vanessa Bryant did not forget late husband Kobe on Valentine’s Day. She Instagrammed this throwback picture (right) and wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo, [heart emoji]. Forever and Always [sic].”


Basketball great Kobe passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with their daughter Gigi, 13. Last year, Vanessa, who also has Natalia, 20, Bianka, six, and Capri, three, with the NBA star, has remained single since his tragic death.



Also Read: Kobe Bryant's Widow Awarded $31 Million In Damages In Crash Photos Trial


Later, she was awarded USD16 million (approx Rs 132cr) in damages after a jury found the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and Fire Department (LAFD) had caused emotional distress by sharing photos from the fatal helicopter crash.

