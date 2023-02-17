Breaking News
Lamecha Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world record

Updated on: 17 February,2023 10:19 AM IST  |  Lievin (France)
The Ethiopian raced alone over the closing four laps and was followed home by Spaniard Mohamed Katir, who broke the European record in 7min 24.68sec, a time also lower than the old world record

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma holds a World Record sign as he celebrates winning the men's 3000m final race during the "Hauts de France" indoor athletics meeting in Lievin. Pic/AFP


Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma shattered the 25-year-old world 3,000m indoor record on Wednesday by more than one second at the Lieven meeting as Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis won his third successive pole vault event


Also read: Avinash Sable disappoints in 3000m steeplechase final in World Championships



Girma clocked 7min 23.81sec to better the old mark of 7min 24.90sec set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen at Budapest in February 1998. The Ethiopian raced alone over the closing four laps and was followed home by Spaniard Mohamed Katir, who broke the European record in 7min 24.68sec, a time also lower than the old world record.


