Leander Paes excited over possibility of India hosting 2036 Olympics

Leander Paes is pleased with India entertaining the prospect of hosting the Olympic Games He believes that it presents a fantastic opportunity for the country It’s wonderful that India has put its hands up to host the 2036 Olympics, Paes said

India’s tennis legend Leander Paes is pleased with India entertaining the prospect of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036, as he believes that it presents a fantastic opportunity for the country to showcase all that it has to offer to the world at large.

“It’s wonderful that India has put its hands up to host the 2036 Olympics. In 13 years, we can pick young talents, and a 10-year-old today will be 23 then and eligible to win Olympic medals, which would be fantastic to nurture the youth. We won seven medals in Tokyo, and in 2036 if we do our job really well, we can win double the amount of that,” said Paes, who was recently announced as an International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee. Fellow Indian tennis great Vijay Amritraj will be honoured similarly in a ceremony at Newport in July.