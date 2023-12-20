Breaking News
Byculla Zoo’s plastic ban: Trouble looms for unprepared visitors!
Mumbai: Clients say caterer is back, promised refund
Thane: Killer driver was so drunk, he was unable to move, say police
Maharashtra: Officials claim state is ready to handle surge in COVID-19 cases
Mumbai: JJ hospital resident doctors threaten strike
Mumbai: 4 firms show the way by following CR’s staggered timings suggestion
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Leander Paes excited over possibility of India hosting 2036 Olympics

Leander Paes excited over possibility of India hosting 2036 Olympics

Updated on: 20 December,2023 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tarkesh Jha | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Tennis legend to be inducted in International Tennis Hall of Fame

Leander Paes excited over possibility of India hosting 2036 Olympics

Leander Paes at BKC on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Leander Paes excited over possibility of India hosting 2036 Olympics
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Leander Paes is pleased with India entertaining the prospect of hosting the Olympic Games
  2. He believes that it presents a fantastic opportunity for the country
  3. It’s wonderful that India has put its hands up to host the 2036 Olympics, Paes said

India’s tennis legend Leander Paes is pleased with India entertaining the prospect of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036, as he believes that it presents a fantastic opportunity for the country to showcase all that it has to offer to the world at large.


Also Read: ‘I feel blessed’: Leander Paes


“It’s wonderful that India has put its hands up to host the 2036 Olympics. In 13 years, we can pick young talents, and a 10-year-old today will be 23 then and eligible to win Olympic medals, which would be fantastic to nurture the youth. We won seven medals in Tokyo, and in 2036 if we do our job really well, we can win double the amount of that,” said Paes, who was recently announced as an International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee. Fellow Indian tennis great Vijay Amritraj will be honoured similarly in a ceremony at Newport in July.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

leander paes tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK