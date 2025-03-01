Leclerc fastest in first session of Day 3 testing

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fastest on the morning of the final day of Formula 1 preseason testing Friday.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fastest on the morning of the final day of Formula 1 preseason testing Friday. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old rookie at Mercedes, was next at .077 off the pace, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris and then four-time defending champion Max Verstappen for Red Bull.

