'Let them fight their battle': Sourav Ganguly's comment leaves Internet divided

Sourav Ganguly, wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar (Pic: AFP)

Tightlipped about the ongoing wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he would hope to see the ongoing wrestling row gets 'resolved'.

The country's premier wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh since April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven grapplers, including a minor.

"I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved. Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of," Ganguly, also a former India captain, told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Reacting to Ganguly's comments, Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter, "The heroes fall, every single day. Now I get the reason for the silence of those who should be speaking up- its not our battle so why take a stand. They will come for you too someday, hope there would be enough people left to speak for you."

The heroes fall, every single day. Now I get the reason for the silence of those who should be speaking up- its not our battle so why take a stand.

They will come for you too someday, hope there would be enough people left to speak for you. https://t.co/695k2H4rWh — Priyanka Chaturvedið®ð³ (@priyankac19) May 5, 2023

Isme galat kya hai waise??



Shouldn't take a stand just for the sake of it. If he doesn't know the entire fiasco he's better off not giving any opinion. He's Saurav Ganguly...not some random twitter troll. His opinion makes a difference. https://t.co/aKubkwxnz8 — Amit (@YesImAmit_) May 5, 2023

“Let ‘them’ fight their own battle!”

And you, conveniently, keep yourself away from trying to find out what their issue this! How shameful, coming from a cricket veteran, Saurav Ganguly! https://t.co/DwiE0vCFlM — Sayema (@_sayema) May 5, 2023

What makes me think like the way Sourav Ganguly said is that the wrestlers are getting support from people like you which puts doubts in my mind who's right and wrong. — Jayesh (@Jayesh_45) May 5, 2023

Meanwhile, enraged by government inaction against Singh, Dronacharya award-winning coach Mahavir Singh Phogat on Friday threatened to return his medals if justice is not delivered. The protesting wrestlers also threatened to return their medals and awards, including the Padma Shri, to the government after they were allegedly mistreated by the Delhi Police on Wednesday night.

Notably, Mahavir Phogat is the father of wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, who was detained by the police along with her husband on Thursday when she tried to meet the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. He is also the uncle of Vinesh, who has been at the forefront of the protest.

"I will return my medals if justice is not delivered in the case. The kind of allegations he faces, action should be taken against him and he should be arrested," Mahavir Phogat, who had joined the BJP over three years ago, said.

When asked if had talked to the government or raised the matter at the party level, he said, "No there has been no talk so far."

(With PTI inputs)