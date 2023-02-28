Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul issue Youll get flak if you dont score in India

Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul issue: You’ll get flak if you don’t score in India

Premium

Updated on: 28 February,2023 07:13 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

It will be difficult for KL Rahul to avoid scathing criticism for his protracted poor run because of the enormous expectations attached with the job, especially when past cricketers have set high standards, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has said

Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul issue: You’ll get flak if you don’t score in India

KL Rahul and Sourav Ganguly


It will be difficult for KL Rahul to avoid scathing criticism for his protracted poor run because of the enormous expectations attached with the job, especially when past cricketers have set high standards, says former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

sourav ganguly kl rahul cricket news sports news Sports Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK