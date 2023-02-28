Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul issue: You’ll get flak if you don’t score in India

It will be difficult for KL Rahul to avoid scathing criticism for his protracted poor run because of the enormous expectations attached with the job, especially when past cricketers have set high standards, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has said

KL Rahul and Sourav Ganguly

