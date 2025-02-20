And when you have been with a team for a long time, have won a lot and then had a few tough seasons, maybe your motivation is different

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton during the presentation of his new Ferrari F1 car at a pre-season event in London on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Lewis Hamilton will be reborn at Ferrari, feels champ Verstappen x 00:00

Lewis Hamilton will be “reborn” at Ferrari according to reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has left Mercedes after 12 seasons to join the Italian giants for the 2025 Grand Prix campaign. Hamilton ended his two year-plus win drought with victory at the British GP in July. He still finished 214 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings as his time at Mercedes — where he won six titles — ended. But Verstappen, aiming to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of five successive drivers’ championships, said a move to Ferrari, ever present throughout F1’s 75-year history, could inspire Hamilton.

‘A new motivation’



Max Verstappen

“It will provide him with a different scenery, a new motivation. And when you have been with a team for a long time, have won a lot and then had a few tough seasons, maybe your motivation is different. Now it is almost like he is reborn. We know how good Lewis is and we know how good Charles [Leclerc] is. Ferrari have two great drivers. It’s going to be exciting for the sport, but it [Hamilton’s success] will also depend on how good the car is,” said Verstappen. “

Eyeing record 8th title

Hamilton, bidding for a record eighth drivers’ title, joins a Ferrari team narrowly pipped to the constructors’ championship by McLaren last year. “I am definitely anticipating Lewis being a championship contender. We and Ferrari ended last year with nothing between us and I think that will continue,” said McLaren chief executive Zak Brown. Hamilton will have his first serious drive of his new car during next week’s lone winter testing session in Bahrain, with Ferrari aiming for their first championship in nearly two decades.

