Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Like all greats Hamilton has to adapt to succeed Coulthard

'Like all greats, Hamilton has to adapt to succeed': Coulthard

Updated on: 30 August,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Having joined Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season, Hamilton has scored 109 points as compared to his teammate’s 151

'Like all greats, Hamilton has to adapt to succeed': Coulthard

Lewis Hamilton and David Coulthard

Former F1 driver David Coulthard admitted that Lewis Hamilton has not been as quick as Charles Leclerc since joining Ferrari from Mercedes team, but reckons that the real test for the seven-time world champion will be whether he can eventually adapt and thrive within the new set-up.

Having joined Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season, Hamilton has scored 109 points as compared to his teammate’s 151.



“The key point here is, has the break given him time to step back [and] really try and understand what he has learned about this Ferrari car,” Coulthard said ahead of this weekend’s Dutch F1 GP.


“Everyone has spoken of how it’s a massive change for Lewis, but the thing that makes drivers great is their ability to adapt and move forward,” he added.

