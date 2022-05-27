Liren seizes advantage over Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa, 16, who lost the opening game of the all-Asian final, bounced back strongly to level the first match when he won game two

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Chinese World No.2 Ding Liren seized the advantage against India’s teenaged Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in the final of Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters online tournament, taking a 2.5-1.5 lead after the opening day of the match on Thursday.

