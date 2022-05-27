Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Liren seizes advantage over Praggnanandhaa

Liren seizes advantage over Praggnanandhaa

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:54 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Top

Praggnanandhaa, 16, who lost the opening game of the all-Asian final, bounced back strongly to level the first match when he won game two

Liren seizes advantage over Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP


Chinese World No.2 Ding Liren seized the advantage against India’s teenaged Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in the final of Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters online tournament, taking a 2.5-1.5 lead after the opening day of the match on Thursday.

Praggnanandhaa, 16, who lost the opening game of the all-Asian final, bounced back strongly to level the first match when he won game two.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


chess sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK