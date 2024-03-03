Breaking News
Long jumper Aldrin finishes 13th at World Indoor Cships
Long jumper Aldrin finishes 13th at World Indoor C’ships

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Glasgow
PTI

Top

Aldrin has taken part in three other international events last month and had recorded 7.70m, 7.74m and 7.83m respectively

India long jumper Jeswin Aldrin

National record holder long jumper Jeswin Aldrin finished a disappointing 13th with a 7.69m effort in the World Indoor Athletics Championships here on Saturday.


The 22-year-old, who was world leader for a few months in 2023 with his 8.42m jump, cleared 7.69m in his first attempt but fouled the next two. He could not be among the top eight after three attempts and thus eliminated, along with eight other competitors.


The top eight long jumpers after three rounds are permitted to have another three attempts.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won gold with a best jump of 8.22m, while 19-year-old Mattia Furlani (8.22m) of Italy and Carey McLeod (8.21m) of Jamaica were second and third respectively.

Aldrin has taken part in three other international events last month and had recorded 7.70m, 7.74m and 7.83m respectively. He had finished eighth in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

National record holder triple jumper Praveen Chitravel is also competing in the world indoor showpiece.

