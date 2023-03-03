Breaking News
Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin leaps to new national record

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  Vijaynagar
Jeswin Aldrin


Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin registered a new national record in the men’s long jump at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Karnataka on Thursday. 


With his jump of 8.42 metres, Aldrin broke Murali Sreeshankar’s previous mark of 8.36m. Kerala’s Muhammed Yahiya (7.85m)  won the silver, while Rishabh Rishishwar (7.77m) took bronze. The men’s triple jump event also saw a new national record set by TN’s  Praveen Chithravel  (17.17m). 



athletics sports sports news Sports Update

