Lovlina, Alfiya pack a punch!

Boxers Borgohain (75kg), Pathan (81+kg) register wins over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon and Kazakh’s Lazzat Kungeibayeva respectively to enter final of Asian C’ships

India’s Lovlina Borgohain (right) during her semi-final bout against Seong Suyeon of South Korea in Amman, Jordon yesterday; India’s Alfiya Pathan (right) in action against Lazzat Kungeibayeva

Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Elorda Cup champion Alfiya Pathan produced power-packed performances to enter their respective finals at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Up against Seong Suyeon of South Korea in her semi-final bout, Lovlina (75kg) effectively utilised her clever techniques and strategies to clinch a 5-0 victory by unanimous decision. Lovlina is now guaranteed a silver, confirming her best-ever performance in the competition. Alfiya (81+kg) was also commanding in her semis win as she cruised past 2016 world champ Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan in a 5-0 win.

Second win over Lazzat

This is the second time this year that Alfiya has defeated Lazzat, having stunned the Kazakh in the Elorda Cup. In the other semis, Ankushita Boro (66kg) lost 1-4 to Khamidova Navbakhor of Uzbekistan to secure a bronze medal.

India to host worlds in ’23

India will host the women’s world boxing championships in 2023 in New Delhi where a new review system based on artificial intelligence will be used for the first time, IBA said on Wednesday.

