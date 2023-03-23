Lovlina, Nikhat, Nitu and Saweety storm into World Championship semis

Continuing her rich vein of form, Lovlina (75kg) added a third World Championships medal to her kitty with an emphatic 5-0 win over last year’s World Championships bronze medallist Rady Gramane of Mozambique.

Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen

Star Indian pugilists Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Saweety Boora registered thumping victories to confirm four medals for the hosts at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships by advancing to the semi-finals at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Continuing her rich vein of form, Lovlina (75kg) added a third World Championships medal to her kitty with an emphatic 5-0 win over last year’s World Championships bronze medallist Rady Gramane of Mozambique.

Also Read: Lovlina looks to overcome jinx by winning gold at Worlds, says 'three bronze are enough'

Then, squaring off against two-time World Championships bronze medallist Madoka Wada of Japan, India’s 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Nitu (48kg) secured a scintillating win via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the second round of the contest.

After Nitu it was Nikhat’s (50kg) turn to shine. And she successfully continued her title defence by recording a hardfought 5-2 victory on points after the bout was reviewed against the two-time World Championships bronze medallist Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand.

In contrast to Nikhat’s win, three-time Asian medallist Saweety (81kg) recorded a dominating 5-0 victory over 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Viktoria Kebikava of Belarus.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever