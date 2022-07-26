Lovlina's coach Sandhya Gurung gets accreditation, room at CWG Games Village

It is learnt that following Borgohain's lengthy complaint on social media, the Indian Olympic Association and sports minister Anurag Thakur swung into action and following a series of meetings, a request was sent by the IOA to the CWG organising committee in Birmingham to accommodate Gurung in the Games Village

Lovlina Borgohain. File Pic

Less than 24 hours after India's Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain had complained of mental harrassment as her coaches were not being allowed to be by her side for the upcoming Birmingham CWG, it is learnt that the matter has been resolved. Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung received her accreditation earlier today and has also been allocated a room at the Games Village in Birmingham, said the Boxing Federation of India.

On Tuesday, Borgohain had written on social media: “It is with great regret that I am informing that I am constantly getting harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The constant removal of my coaches, who have helped me win the Olympics medal for my country, is affecting my training process for the competition,” she wrote on Monday. One of them is Sandhya Gurungji, a Dronacharya awardee. Both my coaches have to request countless times, even in training camps, before they are included at the last moment. At this moment, my coach Sandhya Gurung is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village as she still hasn’t gotten entry and my training process has stalled just 8 days before the games. My second coach has also been sent back to India.