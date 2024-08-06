“Great individuals find a way to win, and that’s what he did. He was never ahead in that race until the last frame of that photo finish, but he found a way. Last night was his kingdom”

The 100m photo finish; (right) Sebastian Coe. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Lyles taking us back to Bolt territory: Seb Coe x 00:00

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said on Monday that newly crowned Olympic sprint king Noah Lyles has given a boost to the sport not seen since the glory years of Usain Bolt, and was on course to fill the void created by the departure of the Jamaican icon, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist who

retired in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Him [Lyles] winning was important because he’s now creating a narrative that is heading us back into the Usain Bolt territory,” Coe said, adding that Lyles’s win by just 0.005sec—the narrowest margin of victory in a 100m final in modern Olympics—had demonstrated his greatness.

“Great individuals find a way to win, and that’s what he did. He was never ahead in that race until the last frame of that photo finish, but he found a way. Last night was his kingdom.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever