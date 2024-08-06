Breaking News
Lyles taking us back to Bolt territory: Seb Coe

Updated on: 06 August,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“Great individuals find a way to win, and that’s what he did. He was never ahead in that race until the last frame of that photo finish, but he found a way. Last night was his kingdom”

Lyles taking us back to Bolt territory: Seb Coe

The 100m photo finish; (right) Sebastian Coe. Pic/AFP

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said on Monday that newly crowned Olympic sprint king Noah Lyles has given a boost to the sport not seen since the glory years of Usain Bolt, and was on course to fill the void created by the departure of the Jamaican icon, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist who 
retired in 2017. 


“Him [Lyles] winning was important because he’s now creating a narrative that is heading us back into the Usain Bolt territory,” Coe said, adding that Lyles’s win by just 0.005sec—the narrowest margin of victory in a 100m final in modern Olympics—had demonstrated his greatness. 



“Great individuals find a way to win, and that’s what he did. He was never ahead in that race until the last frame of that photo finish, but he found a way. Last night was his kingdom.”


