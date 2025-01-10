Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Maaya to fight for girls singles title Senthil exits with semifinal defeat

Maaya to fight for girls' singles title, Senthil exits with semifinal defeat

Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Maaya has been in red-hot form which she utilised to knock out second seed Eleejah Inisan of France in a fiercely-fought girls' singles semifinal at the DLTA Complex

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi in action (Pic: @AITA__Tennis/X)

Talented Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi lined herself up for her first singles title in more than a year with yet another upset win but top seed Senthil Kumar's impressive run at the ITF J300 event ended with a semifinal defeat on Friday.


Maaya has been in red-hot form which she utilised to knock out second seed Eleejah Inisan of France in a fiercely-fought girls' singles semifinal at the DLTA Complex.


Passing the test of nerves with flying colours, the 15-year-old Maaya eked out a 6-4 6-7(4) 6-2 win to set up the title clash with Ekaterina Tupitsyna, who too had to fight hard against Polina Berezina.


Tupitsyna emerged a 6-3 4-6 6-1 winner in the tight semifinal.

Maaya had won a singles title back in December 2023 when she triumphed in Pune in a J100 event.

Senhtil has been in a superb touch but his run was finally halted by Korean fourth seed Donghyun Hwang, who came out 6-4 6-1 winner.

Once Senthil lost the opening set, the Korean raced away to the finish line with a double break.

Hwang will clash with unseeded American of Indian origin Roshan Santhosh, who prevented an all-Korean boys' singles final with his 6-4 6-0 win over Hyeon Seok Seo in the other semifinal.

The boys' doubles title was grabbed by the fourth-seeded pair of Artem Bogomlov and Roman Kharlamov, who bounced back in the final against equally formidable combination of Alan Aiukhanov and Alexey Shibaev, winning 5-7 7-6(6) 10-1.

The girls' doubles trophy went to the top seeds Konstantinova Yoana and Rada Zolotareva, who emerged winner against the Korean-Taipei team of Yesung Lin Choo and Yu-Chen with a 6-3 6-2 scoreline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

