Made too many mistakes: Ruud

Updated on: 13 September,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  New York
Ruud with his runner-up trophy


Norway’s Casper Ruud rued missed chances in the second set tiebreak as he went down to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final on Sunday. 


“It was one set each, very close, and then a long third set. That was the set that decided the match. I played a horrible tiebreak, too many mistakes,” said Ruud, who committed four unforced errors in the tiebreak.

