Breaking News
At Ghatkopar station, passengers get back their platform space
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Mumbai sees a big leap in Covid-19 cases
Mukesh Khanna equates 'girls asking for sex' to prostitutes
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Madhya Pradesh girl Priyanka wins wushu gold

Madhya Pradesh girl Priyanka wins wushu gold

Updated on: 11 August,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Priyanka belongs to an economically-disadvantaged family of Madhila village of Sidhi district and her father works as a cashier at a local nursing home

Madhya Pradesh girl Priyanka wins wushu gold

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Priyanka Kewat from Madhya Pradesh has clinched a gold medal in U-18 48kg category at the International Wushu Tournament in Batumi, Georgia.


Priyanka belongs to an economically-disadvantaged family of Madhila village of Sidhi district and her father works as a cashier at a local nursing home.

“It was my first international competition, and I felt very proud to see my country’s flag flying high. I am grateful to my coaches, parents and the M3M Foundation for providing me with all the support and guidance I need to live this golden moment,” Priyanka said.


“The gold medal will motivate me to work harder. Now I’m focusing completely on competing in the forthcoming championship,” she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK