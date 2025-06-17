Breaking News
Magical feeling, says Duplantis on new WR

Magical feeling, says Duplantis on new WR

Updated on: 17 June,2025 09:19 AM IST  |  Stockholm
AFP |

Duplantis broke the world record for the 12th time as he sailed over the bar at the first attempt to improve on his 6.27m effort at Clermont-Ferrand in February

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis. Pic/AFP

Swedish double Olympic pole vault champion Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis increased his own world record again on Sunday, clearing 6.28 metres to the delight of the home crowd at the Stockholm Diamond League meet.

Duplantis broke the world record for the 12th time as he sailed over the bar at the first attempt to improve on his 6.27m effort at Clermont-Ferrand in February.


“It’s a magical feeling, it’s hard to explain,” said Duplantis, who had not before broken the record in Sweden. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

