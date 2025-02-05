Breaking News
Magnificent Maaya shines at Mumbai Open

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Magnificent Maaya shines at Mumbai Open

Maaya Rajeshwara

India’s rising tennis star, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran delivered a stunning performance at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125, defeating Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the Round of 16 at the Cricket Club of India. Displaying remarkable maturity, Maaya outplayed her more experienced opponent with precision and composure.


Maaya set the tone early in the opening set, regaining control after a 2-2 tie with powerful serves, including four aces, to secure the set 6-4. Her aggressive baseline play kept Shymanovich on the defensive. 


In the second set, Shymanovich attempted a comeback, engaging Revathi in long rallies, but the Indian remained unfazed. Executing well-placed shots, she pressured her opponent and sealed the match with a brilliant ace.


