Maaya set the tone early in the opening set, regaining control after a 2-2 tie with powerful serves, including four aces, to secure the set 6-4. Her aggressive baseline play kept Shymanovich on the defensive

Maaya Rajeshwara

Listen to this article Magnificent Maaya shines at Mumbai Open x 00:00

India’s rising tennis star, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran delivered a stunning performance at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125, defeating Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the Round of 16 at the Cricket Club of India. Displaying remarkable maturity, Maaya outplayed her more experienced opponent with precision and composure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maaya set the tone early in the opening set, regaining control after a 2-2 tie with powerful serves, including four aces, to secure the set 6-4. Her aggressive baseline play kept Shymanovich on the defensive.

In the second set, Shymanovich attempted a comeback, engaging Revathi in long rallies, but the Indian remained unfazed. Executing well-placed shots, she pressured her opponent and sealed the match with a brilliant ace.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever