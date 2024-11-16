Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Magnus Carlsen continues to lead

Magnus Carlsen continues to lead

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

The Norwegian maestro had a dominant start, but his momentum was halted in round eight by Arjun Erigaisi, who defeated him in spectacular fashion in just 20 moves

Magnus Carlsen. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and three-time World Women’s Blitz champion Kateryna Lagno occupied the top spot while India’s R Praggnanandhaa took second place at the halfway mark of the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz here on Saturday.


Carlsen concluded the first nine rounds with an impressive 6.5 points out of a possible 9. The Norwegian maestro had a dominant start, but his momentum was halted in round eight by Arjun Erigaisi, who defeated him in spectacular fashion in just 20 moves.


