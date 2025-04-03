Mahalaxmi set for horse racing grand finale

Special prizes will be on offer not only for jockeys and trainers who excel over the weekend, but also for breeders and horse owners

Night racing at Mahalaxmi. File pic

The Mumbai racing season has galloped its way to a dazzling climax, and who better to light up the final weekend than Zavaray Poonawalla? The former chairman of the club has put up a whopping Rs 1.35 crore of his own money to sponsor the cards on April 5 and 6, ensuring the Mahalaxmi season bows out in style.

This isn’t just a farewell—the race club has branded it as 'Indian Racing Festival', a spectacle that is designed to linger in memory for a long time, certainly until the horses return in November to begin the next season.

Special prizes will be on offer not only for jockeys and trainers who excel over the weekend, but also for breeders and horse owners, the unsung heroes who keep the wheels of this sport turning behind the scene. And then there’s the punter—the real heartbeat of the stands: one lucky soul who nails the first four finishers in the CN Wadia Gold Cup on Sunday will walk away Rs 5 lakh richer.

The Mahalaxmi racecourse will transform into a theatre of speed and drama under the lights which will cast a surreal spell with its unique blend of silver and golden glow, set against the backdrop of glitz, glamour, fun, fashion and food! And here’s the cherry on top: free entry for ladies into the VIP Enclosure. Poonawalla knows how to draw a crowd, and this move ensures the fairer sex will add their own sparkle to the proceedings.