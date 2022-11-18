Maharashtra boys bag hockey bronze medal

Mitansh Shah scored a brace while teammate Vedant Wadklar netted the third goal as the state outfit finished among the top three

The bronze medal-winning Maharashtra team

The Maharashtra hockey team won the bronze medal at the CISCSE All-India Nationals held in Bangalore recently. After going down 0-1 to Punjab in the semi-finals, the Maharashtra boys blanked Odisha 3-1 in the bronze medal match. Mitansh Shah scored a brace while teammate Vedant Wadklar netted the third goal as the state outfit finished among the top three.

