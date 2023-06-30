Maharashtra Ironmen are deserving champions: Chiseliov

Skipper Igor reveals camaraderie in the team helped them perform well and win the inaugural Premier Handball League in Jaipur

Maharashtra Ironmen team captain Igor Chiseliov

Skipper Igor Chiseliov is a proud man, having led the Maharashtra Ironmen to the title at the inaugural Premier Handball League (PHL) recently. The Punit Balan-owned Ironmen beat the Golden Eagles from Uttar Pradesh 38-24 in the summit clash of the six-team competition at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Chiseliov and Jalal Kiani were the top-scorers for the Ironmen with 11 goals each. The skipper was also awarded the most valuable player of the final for his impressive display.

The Maharashtra Ironmen team after winning the Premier Handball League final against Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur recently

"We played really well and deserve to be champions. Full credit to the team," Chiseliov told mid-day.com. The attacking player, who hails from the Republic of Moldova, has played the sport professionally in numerous leagues across the world in countries like Russia, Turkey, Israel, Slovakia, France and Iran before coming to India. He admitted that he had not heard much about Indian handball, but is impressed with what he has seen here. "I didn't know a lot about handball in India, but after playing here, I am confident that Indian handball has a good future," said Chiseliov.

"The Indian players have the skill and speed. They are only lacking in international exposure, but are eager to learn. Many of my Indian teammates would constantly seek my advice and pick my brains about attacking moves and defensive strategies. They are good listeners too. We developed a good bond as teammates and there was some great camaraderie there. I made a lot of friendships and this ensured we fought together and won on the court," added Chiseliov, who also appreciated the helping nature of his Indian teammates. "They all knew that I'm new here, so every player was helpful. They were all concerned about my well-being and would always always ask me if I needed anything or if I'm alright. I think the nicest aspect of India is its warm and friendly people," said Chiseliov.

Meanwhile, coach of Maharashtra Ironmen, Sunil Kumar, said his team were hungry to excel. "All the teams wanted to win, but our team was hungry. The players displayed the will to prepare well and play hard and that's the reason we emerged champions," said Kumar.

