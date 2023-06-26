Maharashtra Ironmen emerge champions in first season of Premier Handball League

The Maharashtra Ironmen were crowned the champions of the first ever season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) after they defeated the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in the final that ended 38-24 in their favour

Maharashtra were more effective in attack in the early minutes of the game. Igor Chiseliov was holding off challenges from Uttar Pradesh players with ease and was finding a way to score. The Ironmen were rampant in attack as Jalal Kiani, Ankit and Manjeet helped their team establish a slender lead. By the 15th mark, the scores read 8-5 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen.

Despite best efforts by Omid Reza in the Uttar Pradesh goal, the Golden Eagles were struggling to stop the flow of goals. Naveen Deshwal in the Maharashtra goal also proved why he has been one of the standout keepers in the league as he made pivotal saves that allowed his team to extend their lead.

The half came to an end with scores 16-12 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen.

Goals from Kiani, Ankit and Manjeet saw the Ironmen extend their lead further in the second half. Sumit Ghanghas and Igor Chiseliov were also supporting Kiani expertly as the Ironmen were attacking with devastating effect. Halfway through the second half the scores read 26-15 as the Maharashtra Ironmen had established a significant lead going into the last quarter of the game.

The Ironmen looked set to clinch the first-ever PHL title. The Golden Eagles looked devoid of ideas and a cutting edge in attack. The Ironmen continued dominating the Golden Eagles going into the last few minutes of the game. The game came to an end with the score 34-28 in favour of the Ironmen.

The Maharashtra Ironmen were crowned champions of the first ever season of the Premier Handball League after a thoroughly dominant display in the final against the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh.

Igor Chiseliov and Jalal Kiani were the top scorers for Maharashtra Ironmen with 11 goals apiece. Igor Chiseliov was awarded the most valuable player of the game for his impressive performance in the final.

Final Score: Maharashtra Ironmen-38 vs Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh- 24

